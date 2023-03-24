‘We dreamed about this’ | The anglers behind the Bassmaster Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Super Bowl of bass fishing is right here in East Tennessee. The Bassmaster Classic kicked off early Friday morning on the Tennessee River.

“Every guy here at media day has the same story. We dreamed about this since we were 5 and 6 years old. This is my fourth classic and is still somewhat surreal,” said Matt Arey from Shelby, North Carolina.

The classic is the goal of fishermen every year. It showcases the top 55 anglers who qualify through a series of tournaments in the Bassmaster Elite Series.

Weather plays a big role in how the anglers prepare, and this week has been tougher than previous tournaments with the wild swing in temperatures as anglers practice for a week in advance.

“Fish move a lot this time of year. They are in transition, trying to get where they want to go. So trying to stay ahead of them as we have those off days and figuring out where they are getting to and being there when they get there is a big key!” said Scott Canterbury from Odenville, Alabama.

This tournament also holds a special spot for some anglers as they have family ties to the classic.

“I’m looking for a victory. At the end of the day it’s what it’s about, that’s why I’m here. It eluded Pops all those years, and I have a chance to maybe pull off something special,” said Scott Martin from Clewiston, Florida.

Martin is looking to bring home the classic after his father Roland Martin who fished the Classic 25 times.

When asked about the Tennessee River, anglers agreed that’s one of the best fisheries around.

“The Tennessee River is the jewel of bass fishing, to be honest with you. There are so many bass in the entire Tennessee River from the other side of Kentucky lake to here,” said Martin.

Along with being a premier fishery, it’s also close to home for Matt Arey who is excited to have his family here with him.

“This one is roughly 3 hours away, so it’s a big deal. I’m going to have a big support system here this year and even a lot of friends that are coming in for the classic. It means a lot,” said Arey.

The classic is expected to potentially bring a record turnout with the crowds and the anglers are excited.

“Knoxville is a great place to have the classic, everything being local and convenient is a big deal, but man the crowds are unbelievable here. This is the hub of bass fishing all in the south right here, so Knoxville looking forward to you showing out again this year,” said Canterbury.

