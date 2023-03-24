Woman turning 100 gets special birthday surprise from KCSO

Margie Keese celebrated her 100th with the help of some volunteers from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Margie Keese turned 100 years old with the help of some volunteers from the Knox County...
Margie Keese turned 100 years old with the help of some volunteers from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Margie Keese turned 100 years old on Thursday, and volunteers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office helped commemorate the occasion.

The Senior Citizen Awareness Network volunteers visit Keese every week and decided to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Keese said that her one piece of advice for younger people is to remember the golden rule. “As long as you treat others how you want to be treated you won’t go wrong!” she said.

Along with SCAN volunteers, neighbors, friends and Sergeant Glenwood White attended Keese’s birthday party.

This is Ms. Margie Keese, she lives in Knoxville, Tn. and on March 23, 2023 Ms. Keese turned 100 years old!!! The...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County...
Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash
Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash
Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO

Latest News

The exhibit features Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered-leaf langurs and white handed...
Zoo Knoxville exhibit voted top 10 in the country in USA Today
The exhibit features Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered-leaf langurs and white handed...
Boyd Family Asian Trek
As the law stands to date, if a third-grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading...
Tennessee bill could help prevent third grade retention
Picture outside the Peyton Manning Room inside the football facility on the UT campus
Peyton Manning: A Player for the Ages