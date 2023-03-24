Woman turning 100 gets special birthday surprise from KCSO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Margie Keese turned 100 years old on Thursday, and volunteers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office helped commemorate the occasion.

The Senior Citizen Awareness Network volunteers visit Keese every week and decided to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Keese said that her one piece of advice for younger people is to remember the golden rule. “As long as you treat others how you want to be treated you won’t go wrong!” she said.

Along with SCAN volunteers, neighbors, friends and Sergeant Glenwood White attended Keese’s birthday party.

This is Ms. Margie Keese, she lives in Knoxville, Tn. and on March 23, 2023 Ms. Keese turned 100 years old!!! The... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 24, 2023

