Zoo Knoxville exhibit voted top 10 in the country in USA Today

Zoo Knoxville exhibit makes top ten list in USA Today.
The exhibit features Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered-leaf langurs and white handed gibbons, all set in naturalistic habitats.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville’s Boyd Family Asian Trek has been voted one of the top 10 exhibits in the country by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards, the zoo announced Friday. It’s the fifth win for Asian Trek.

The exhibit features Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered-leaf langurs and white handed gibbons, all set in naturalistic habitats. Zoo Knoxville President and CEO Lisa New said the zoo was honored to receive the recognition.

“We consider it quite an honor that our visitors voted us among the best in the nation,” said Lisa New, President and CEO. “Boyd Family Asian Trek was designed to be immersive and dynamic for both our guests and our animals, and the recognition is a testament to the pride our community takes in their zoo and the care we provide our animals. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

Asian Trek came in at number eight on the list, which was curated by zoo professionals and family travel experts, then voted on by readers.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County...
Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash
Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash
Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO

Latest News

Margie Keese turned 100 years old with the help of some volunteers from the Knox County...
Woman turning 100 gets special birthday surprise from KCSO
The exhibit features Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered-leaf langurs and white handed...
Boyd Family Asian Trek
As the law stands to date, if a third-grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading...
Tennessee bill could help prevent third grade retention
Picture outside the Peyton Manning Room inside the football facility on the UT campus
Peyton Manning: A Player for the Ages