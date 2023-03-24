Zoo Knoxville exhibit voted top 10 in the country in USA Today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville’s Boyd Family Asian Trek has been voted one of the top 10 exhibits in the country by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards, the zoo announced Friday. It’s the fifth win for Asian Trek.

The exhibit features Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered-leaf langurs and white handed gibbons, all set in naturalistic habitats. Zoo Knoxville President and CEO Lisa New said the zoo was honored to receive the recognition.

“We consider it quite an honor that our visitors voted us among the best in the nation,” said Lisa New, President and CEO. “Boyd Family Asian Trek was designed to be immersive and dynamic for both our guests and our animals, and the recognition is a testament to the pride our community takes in their zoo and the care we provide our animals. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

Asian Trek came in at number eight on the list, which was curated by zoo professionals and family travel experts, then voted on by readers.

