The event is an opportunity to track home food insecurity across Knoxville.
ASL groups creates unique show designed to inspire, transpire change
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Learn Play Sign, LLC has invited the community to its “What’s Cooking Survey Event” on Saturday at the Bridgewater Place in West Knoxville from 3p.m. - 9p.m. The day will consist of free food, childcare, a live dj. giveaways entertainment and stem driven workshops.

CEO Monique Johnson told WVLT News she organized the event an effort to bridge the many different American Sign Language backgrounds and cultures together under one roof.

“I noticed that we need to connect again. We need to be able to develop something for all of us to come together,” said Johnson. “You’ll be able to see so many different things. Enjoy it and cherish it. And, hopefully motivate you to learn more and get involved in the community. How to community with different people and also hire more deaf and hard of hearing people.”

There will be live music and dance performance by ASL artists Sunshine 2.0, a theatre on tour group coming out of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf in New York, and Beautiful The Artist.

The event is also an opportunity to track home food insecurity across Knoxville. In an effort to gather as much information as possible, participants will receive $50 gift cards.

Guest can pre-register for the event here.

