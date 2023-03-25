Clearing the rest of today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The storms overnight have moved out and now we’ve got a clearer pattern for the rest of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A mix of sun and clouds will breakout for the afternoon and that will help to boost temperatures into the middle 70s with a nice breeze. Winds will be gusty at times out of the southwest with sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gust approaching 35-40 mph at times. It will be a nice afternoon to get out and enjoy if you can with plenty of events happening in town and with the warmer temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be another nice afternoon with a few clouds passing by from time to time, but temperatures will be nice and above above in the lower and middle 70s. The quiet weather sticks around for several days with just a stray showers possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Slightly cooler weather will settle in for the middle of next week, but we’ll keep the sunshine around to make it feel comfortable during the afternoons. Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late next week as we head closer to Friday and next Saturday.

