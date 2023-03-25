Cooler start Sunday morning, plenty of sunshine for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quiet weather has settled in and that will be the case through the overnight as well with winds slowly subsiding and temperatures cooling. Drier weather is here to stay for a while with a few small chances of a passing shower arriving late Sunday into Monday, then once again for Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies overnight and calming winds will allow temperatures to cool a little more as we head into Sunday morning. Most areas are starting out in the lower to middle 40s, so a light jacket may be needed if you plan on heading out. Sunshine will return for the afternoon along with a light breeze giving us a beautiful afternoon.

High temperatures will be a touch cooler Sunday afternoon, but still above average with lower 70s back in the forecast with a few middle 70s in the south valley. It will be perfect to take in the Vols baseball or softball games and the last day of the Bassmaster Classic. Any outdoor plans tomorrow will be in great shape as winds stay light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heading into next week our forecast doesn’t look to change a whole lot as a few clouds remain in play each afternoon. We will have a system to the south that inches closer Sunday night into Monday and that will provide a stray shower chance mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will cool just a bit for the week ahead as we get closer to normal, but any day this week looks to be great to head out to the park or just get some fresh air. Rain chances remain low with the better chances of rain holding off until Friday.

Nice weather to get outside and enjoy moving into the new week (WVLT)

