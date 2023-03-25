Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers should expect delays over the weekend on I-75 South and I-40 West as Tennessee Department of Transportation crews work to replace an overhead dynamic message sign in the areas.

On Saturday, crews were working on I-75 South at mile marker 110 near Callahan Drive. Drivers were instructed to drive on the shoulder while crews worked in all three lanes.

On Sunday, lanes on I-40 West at mile marker 395 near the Asheville Highway exit will be temporarily closed for similar work.

TDOT officials said that drivers should be aware of any workers present and expect to see slow or stopped traffic.

The lane closures should last between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., according to TDOT officials.

People traveling in the area can stay up to date on traffic conditions using WVLT’s Traffic map.

