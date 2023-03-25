Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend

Drivers should expect to see lane shifts, slow or stopped traffic and delays as crews work to replace an overhead sign on I-75 South and I-40 West.
Drivers should expect lane closures on several roads in Knoxville as TDOT crews work.
Drivers should expect lane closures on several roads in Knoxville as TDOT crews work.(TDOT SmartWay)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers should expect delays over the weekend on I-75 South and I-40 West as Tennessee Department of Transportation crews work to replace an overhead dynamic message sign in the areas.

On Saturday, crews were working on I-75 South at mile marker 110 near Callahan Drive. Drivers were instructed to drive on the shoulder while crews worked in all three lanes.

On Sunday, lanes on I-40 West at mile marker 395 near the Asheville Highway exit will be temporarily closed for similar work.

TDOT officials said that drivers should be aware of any workers present and expect to see slow or stopped traffic.

The lane closures should last between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., according to TDOT officials.

People traveling in the area can stay up to date on traffic conditions using WVLT’s Traffic map.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash
Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
Charlotte Roberta Henry
Body found in Gatlinburg identified as OK woman missing since 1974
Jacqueline Nicole Gatch
Missing woman in danger, Knox County sheriff says
A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County...
Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash
According to the Register of Deeds Office, the property owner recently sold the historic...
‘The Strip’ said to be slowly stripping away as businesses plan exit

Latest News

Knoxville police searching for missing woman with dementia
https://www.dogwoodarts.com/chalkwalk
Live art competition comes to downtown Knoxville
15th Annual Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk
Wears Valley had the highest reported gust in the storms on Saturday morning.
Sunshine and 70s are with us the rest of the weekend