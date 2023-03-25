Knoxville police searching for missing woman with dementia

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were searching for a 78-year-old woman who went missing from her apartment on Renford Rd.

Jill McKenzie has dementia and might be on a red personal scooter.

Police urged anyone with information to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash
Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County...
Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash
Charlotte Roberta Henry
Body found in Gatlinburg identified as OK woman missing since 1974
According to the Register of Deeds Office, the property owner recently sold the historic...
‘The Strip’ said to be slowly stripping away as businesses plan exit
3 officers remain at Jellico Police Department
Only 3 Jellico police officers remain after vote to keep police chief

Latest News

Knoxville police searching for missing woman with dementia
Warm and breezy once the showers and storms move through
Scattered storms to start Saturday. drier for the afternoon
Police serve warrant on home in LaFollette
Drug bust in LaFollette leads to 3 arrests, officers say
The entire fire was contained within a one-square-foot space under a filtered hood.
Cause of Y-12 fire released