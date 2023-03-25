Knoxville police searching for missing woman with dementia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were searching for a 78-year-old woman who went missing from her apartment on Renford Rd.

Jill McKenzie has dementia and might be on a red personal scooter.

Police urged anyone with information to call 911.

