Knoxville police searching for missing woman with dementia
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were searching for a 78-year-old woman who went missing from her apartment on Renford Rd.
Jill McKenzie has dementia and might be on a red personal scooter.
Police urged anyone with information to call 911.
