Live art competition comes to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Art lovers should be in downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 1 as the Chalk Walk returns from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More than 300 artists and collaborative teams will take over the sidewalks downtown to create a seemingly infinite canvas. Artists from Kindergarteners to professional artists will be a part of the event.

The 15th Annual Chalk Walk is part of the Dogwood Arts and the City of Knoxville estimates more than 30,000 people come out to enjoy the event each year.

Those interested in more information about the event should visit the Dogwood Arts website.

https://www.dogwoodarts.com/chalkwalk (Dogwood Arts)

From Dogwood Arts. (Nelya | Nelya)

From Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk (Nelya | Nelya)

