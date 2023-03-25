Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times

Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to first-degree arson.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A man who killed a 12-year-old boy will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Edward Rivas stabbed the boy more than 50 times before setting him on fire, apparently to cover up the evidence.

Rivas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to first-degree arson.

KOLO reports the 44-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Authorities said an additional 20 years was also added to Rivas’ prison sentence for using a deadly weapon and another 15 years for arson.

The boy, identified as Stevie Jamon, was found dead at a Reno-area home in September 2020. Police said Rivas lived at the house for a short time with Stevie and his mother. The fire Rivas set also killed the family dog.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash
Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
Charlotte Roberta Henry
Body found in Gatlinburg identified as OK woman missing since 1974
Jacqueline Nicole Gatch
Missing woman in danger, Knox County sheriff says
A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County...
Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash
According to the Register of Deeds Office, the property owner recently sold the historic...
‘The Strip’ said to be slowly stripping away as businesses plan exit

Latest News

Knoxville police searching for missing woman with dementia
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
FILE - A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after...
Idaho governor signs firing squad execution bill into law
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur