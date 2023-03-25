Museum of Appalachia to host sheep shearing days this spring

The Smithsonian-Affiliate museum says they want to celebrate the spring with a pioneer tradition.
Museum of Appalachia Sheep Shearing Day(Museum of Appalachia)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORRIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Museum of Appalachia is planning to celebrate all the new growth and warmer weather by getting rid of some of the old growth and warming layers from their flock of sheep several days this spring.

Shearing days will be held on April 21, May 5 and May 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will include demonstrations of shearing, carding, spinning, and weaving the fleece into woven goods, as well as examples of some of the many traditional products made from the wool.

The museum will also have family-friendly activities including sheep herding, Appalachian music, an animal meet & greet, and historic demonstrations like beekeeping, sawmilling, blacksmithing, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase online here. Tickets also include a tour of the museum farm’s and village’s historic log structures, exhibit halls with thousands of Appalachian artifacts, working gardens, and farm animals.

