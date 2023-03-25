Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Mass Transit will temporarily not serve the Gatlinburg Welcome Center as a tunnel on the Spur undergoes construction, according to organization officials.

Service will resume when the renovation is complete.

Pigeon Forge Mass Transit officials said that guests will be able to park at the Gatlinburg Welcome Center for free. Visitors could also travel into Gatlinburg using Gatlinburg City’s Mass Transit trolley system.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this creates during this necessary construction that is slated for completion in June 2023,” Pigeon Forge Mass Transit officials said.

