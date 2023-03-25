Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur

Pigeon Forge Mass Transit is suspending service to the Gatlinburg Welcome Center as a tunnel undergoes construction.
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the...
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the municipal lot near City Hall on East Parkway and the other is on The Spur at the Gatlinburg Welcome Center.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Mass Transit will temporarily not serve the Gatlinburg Welcome Center as a tunnel on the Spur undergoes construction, according to organization officials.

Service will resume when the renovation is complete.

Pigeon Forge Mass Transit officials said that guests will be able to park at the Gatlinburg Welcome Center for free. Visitors could also travel into Gatlinburg using Gatlinburg City’s Mass Transit trolley system.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this creates during this necessary construction that is slated for completion in June 2023,” Pigeon Forge Mass Transit officials said.

An important update from Pigeon Forge Mass Transit:

Posted by City of Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism on Friday, March 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

