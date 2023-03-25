Police searching for missing Cumberland Co. girl
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville.
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for a young girl last seen walking from a house on Bud Tanner Road around 2 p.m. on March 25.
Madison Webb is a 12-year-old girl and was last seen wearing a green shirt and ripped blue jeans, but could possibly be wearing a pink shirt and tan shorts. Officers said she also may have a pastel pink backpack with “justice” on it.
Webb may have been in contact with her non-custodial father, James Cumby, and the two may have made plans to meet and leave the state, CCSO deputies said.
If you have any information about Madison or her location, CCSO asks you call (931) 484-6176.
