Roane State Community College will host Healthcare Job Fair in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State is hosting a job fair for students, graduates, and any members of the community that are interested on April 12. The event will be at its Oak Ridge Branch Campus, in the Goff Building.

The event will feature employers in the healthcare field from the local and regional levels. RSCC currently has a job placement rate over 90% and is hoping this job fair will pump those numbers even higher.

“Roane State has developed strong partnerships with healthcare employers across East Tennessee over the years,” RSCC President Dr. Chris Whaley said. “Our students are sought-after in a variety of medical fields due to their extensive knowledge and training. Connecting employers with their future employees in a one-stop-shop environment is just one of the many ways we can assist our students, our healthcare providers, and our communities.”

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone interested in attending the job fair should bring copies of their resume and be prepared for a possible immediate interview.

Healthcare Job Fair (Roane State Community College)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.