Spring cleaning; volunteers clean up river ahead of warmer months

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might be doing some spring cleaning this weekend, and you wouldn’t be alone.

Some people are spring cleaning, but not their home. Instead, they’re cleaning a river.

Volunteers spent hours on Saturday kayaking down Clear Creek, which runs into Obed River, and tidying it up too.

“Over the years, folks have not taken care of the river quite as well as they should have,” Matt Hudson said, Chief Ranger for Obed Wild and Scenic River.

This is an annual effort by volunteers to get the river ready for the warmer months.

“One of the big items is tires,” Hudson said. “Tires have made their way into the river over the years and so, volume-wise, tires tend to be a pretty big part of what we’re picking up often.”

In a previous year’s volunteer effort, they found about five tires in the river.

On Saturday, they picked up a car bumper from the river.

The clean up effort started over 10 years ago. Several of the volunteers have done it several times, and have noticed a cleaner river throughout the years.

“I think there’s more people that are engaged in being up here and making sure it’s clean, and carrying trash out. I think it’s a good thing,” Shelaine Curd said, one of the volunteers.

Curd said the river has become a popular place for out of state kayakers too, adding to the importance of keeping it clean.

“I’ve had friends from Idaho and West Virginia,” Curd said. “There’s a big group that comes from Illinois every year. It’s a destination place now to come and kayak.”

In total, the kayakers went down about five miles of the creek, cleaning it up along the way.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.