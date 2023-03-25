Tennessee’s First Congressional District announces beginning of 2023 Congressional Art Competition

East Tennessee’s marble won’t be the only beautiful addition to the Capitol.
Tennessee Art Competition Submission
Tennessee Art Competition Submission(Harshbarger.house.gov)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On March 24, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger released the details of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation.

Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce that registration for this year’s Congressional Art Competition is now open and the talent of East Tennessee students will soon be on full display,” Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger said. “With more than 50 entries from 17 schools in our district last year, I look forward to even more students participating in this year’s contest!”

This competition is an opportunity for high school students residing in Tennessee’s First Congressional District to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit will include the winning artwork from all participating districts around the country.

A team of local judges will be evaluating the district’s entries. The deadline to register and submit artwork for the competition is Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3 p.m.

Students or their guardians can find more information about the competition here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

