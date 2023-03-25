Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were...
Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized Friday after police in South Texas received a call that they were “suffocating” in a freight train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of all of those hospitalized was not immediately known. University Health in San Antonio tweeted that it had received two male patients, one in critical condition and one in serious condition.

Union Pacific railroad said in a statement that the people were found in two cars on the train traveling east from Eagle Pass bound for San Antonio: 12 in a shipping container and three in a hopper car. The two people who died were in the shipping container, the statement said.

Uvalde police said that Union Pacific railroad would lead the investigation.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez told the San Antonio-Express News that dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:50 p.m. from an unknown person seeking help. The train was stopped near the town of Knippa, which is less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the southern border.

“We’re still trying to determine if it was from someone inside the car,” Rodriguez said. “We’re assuming it was from inside one of the cars.”

Last summer, more than 50 migrants died after dozens of people were found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer that had been abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. The tragedy was the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on America’s southern border, which led to officials vowing to step up policing efforts.

Migrants routinely travel through Uvalde, leading to high-speed vehicle pursuits that put schools in the area on lockdown. After the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde last May, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, Texas lawmakers concluded in a report that the frequency of the lockdowns may have led to a “diminished sense of vigilance” about security.

Union Pacific said it was “deeply saddened by this incident and the tragedies occurring at the border. We take the safety of all individuals seriously and work tirelessly with law enforcement partners to detect illegal items and people riding inside or on our rail cars.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash
Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County...
Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash
Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO

Latest News

Charlotte Roberta Henry was identified nearly 50 years after her disappearance with the help of...
Texas company details how they helped solve 49 year Gatlinburg cold case
Museum of Appalachia Sheep Shearing Day
Museum of Appalachia to host sheep shearing days this spring
Miami forward Norchad Omier shoots over Houston guard Mylik Wilson in the second half of a...
Miami beats No. 1 seed Houston; all four top NCAA seeds out
Oregon authorities say Ashlie Ruth Clark has been sent to prison after biting a security guard...
Woman sentenced for shoplifting, biting security guard