Virginia Tech leads the Lady Vols 32-22 at the break

SEATTLE, Wa. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols and Virginia Tech took to Climate Pledge Arena in the Sweet Sixteen. In these teams’ first meetings, the Hokies escaped Thompson-Boling Arena with a three-point win. Saturday night, it’s a chance to punch their tickets to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

To start the second quarter, Hokies Georgia Amoore drained a bucket to make it 20-13, through two periods she’d lead the game in points with, 15 points.

Tennessee went on a 4:25-minute scoring drought to close the frame. No Lady Vol is in double-digit scoring. Virginia Tech leads it 35-22.

Early in the first quarter, the Hokies got out to a fast 7-0 run before Jordan Walker would cash in for the Lady Vols’ first bucket. The Lady Vols would find the basket a few more times to make it 18-13 to close the period.

Tennessee went 6-of-19 from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. Virginia Tech outrebounded Tennessee 15-10.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.