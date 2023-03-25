Virginia Tech leads the Lady Vols 32-22 at the break

Lady Vols and Virginia Tech take the floor in the Sweet Sixteen
Lady Vols take Climate Pledge Arena for Sweet Sixteen
Lady Vols take Climate Pledge Arena for Sweet Sixteen(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT
SEATTLE, Wa. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols and Virginia Tech took to Climate Pledge Arena in the Sweet Sixteen. In these teams’ first meetings, the Hokies escaped Thompson-Boling Arena with a three-point win. Saturday night, it’s a chance to punch their tickets to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

To start the second quarter, Hokies Georgia Amoore drained a bucket to make it 20-13, through two periods she’d lead the game in points with, 15 points.

Tennessee went on a 4:25-minute scoring drought to close the frame. No Lady Vol is in double-digit scoring. Virginia Tech leads it 35-22.

Early in the first quarter, the Hokies got out to a fast 7-0 run before Jordan Walker would cash in for the Lady Vols’ first bucket. The Lady Vols would find the basket a few more times to make it 18-13 to close the period.

Tennessee went 6-of-19 from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. Virginia Tech outrebounded Tennessee 15-10.

