Atlanta Braves license plates available for Tennessee drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heads up, Braves fans! For the first time, Tennessee drivers will be able to order an Atlanta Braves license plate.

Each license plate is $35 and can be purchased at local DMVs or online.

Officials with the Atlanta Braves Foundation said that the plates should be available by 2024.

In order to complete the pre-orders, the State of Tennessee must receive at least 1,000 orders in order to move forward.

All of the money will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation, which focuses on addressing food insecurity, helping teachers, supporting children and families and creating equity in baseball.

Those interested can purchase the license plate online on the Atlanta Braves Foundation website for $35. Tennessee drivers can also order the plates at their local DMV.

