Falling tree lands on truck narrowly avoiding couple

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple was enjoying lunch in their truck Saturday afternoon when a tree came crashing down and narrowly missed them.

Pinch Firefighter Chris Avis said if it wasn’t for their quick thinking, they could have been seriously injured.

“Had he not pulled forward, it would have come right across the cab of the truck.”

The couple said they were enjoying the afternoon watching a squirrel run up this tree with a piece of bread when the tree started to tilt.

“They were just taking in the afternoon and the husband actually saw the tree falling towards them,” Avis said. “So he put the vehicle in drive and pushed it up against the hillside, and it fell across the bed of the truck doing extensive damage.”

Driving into the hill, the couple didn’t sustain any injuries with the tree landing mostly on the bed of their truck.

The couple said they are grateful they got out of the situation unscathed and happy the squirrel had them looking in the right direction.

Crews on the scene said the tree should be cleaned up by the end of Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

