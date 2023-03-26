Knoxville police looking for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers asked for help finding a missing teen. Officers said they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Help us find missing Alexis Franklin, 16.



Alexis left 3227 Division Street on foot in the early hours of 3/22. There are concerns regarding Alexis’s wellbeing. If you see her, call 911. Anybody with info concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165. pic.twitter.com/tJH1dHxkZm — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 25, 2023

Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street on foot on the morning of March 22. Officers said to call 911 if you see her.

Anyone with any information about Franklin or her location can also call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165.

