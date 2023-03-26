Knoxville police looking for missing teen
Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street, officials said.
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers asked for help finding a missing teen. Officers said they are concerned for her wellbeing.
Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street on foot on the morning of March 22. Officers said to call 911 if you see her.
Anyone with any information about Franklin or her location can also call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165.
