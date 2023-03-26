Knoxville police looking for missing teen

Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street, officials said.
Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street, officials said.
Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street, officials said.(KPD)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers asked for help finding a missing teen. Officers said they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street on foot on the morning of March 22. Officers said to call 911 if you see her.

Anyone with any information about Franklin or her location can also call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several power lines were down in the area as storms rolled through East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit across East Tennessee
Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash
Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
Charlotte Roberta Henry
Body found in Gatlinburg identified as OK woman missing since 1974
Jacqueline Nicole Gatch
Missing woman in danger, Knox County sheriff says
Traffic in Memphis
Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving

Latest News

Knoxville police searching for missing woman with dementia
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville.
Police searching for missing Cumberland Co. girl
Tennessee Art Competition Submission
Tennessee’s First Congressional District announces beginning of 2023 Congressional Art Competition
Warm weather with a light breeze to close out the weekend
Cooler start Sunday morning, plenty of sunshine for the afternoon