Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville but was later found safe.
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for a young girl last seen walking from a house on Bud Tanner Road around 2 p.m. on March 25.
CCSO officials later said Madison Webb, 12, was found safe. “Thank you for all your assistance,” they said.
Madison Webb is a 12-year-old girl and was last seen wearing a green shirt and ripped blue jeans, but could possibly be wearing a pink shirt and tan shorts. Officers said she also may have a pastel pink backpack with “justice” on it.
Webb may have been in contact with her non-custodial father, James Cumby, and the two may have made plans to meet and leave the state, CCSO deputies said.
