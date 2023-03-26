Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for a young girl last seen walking from a house on Bud Tanner Road around 2 p.m. on March 25.

CCSO officials later said Madison Webb, 12, was found safe. “Thank you for all your assistance,” they said.

Madison Webb is a 12-year-old girl and was last seen wearing a green shirt and ripped blue jeans, but could possibly be wearing a pink shirt and tan shorts. Officers said she also may have a pastel pink backpack with “justice” on it.

Webb may have been in contact with her non-custodial father, James Cumby, and the two may have made plans to meet and leave the state, CCSO deputies said.

Madison Brooke Webb (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

