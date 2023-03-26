Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says

The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville but was later found safe.
Police searching for missing Cumberland Co. girl
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for a young girl last seen walking from a house on Bud Tanner Road around 2 p.m. on March 25.

CCSO officials later said Madison Webb, 12, was found safe. “Thank you for all your assistance,” they said.

Madison Webb is a 12-year-old girl and was last seen wearing a green shirt and ripped blue jeans, but could possibly be wearing a pink shirt and tan shorts. Officers said she also may have a pastel pink backpack with “justice” on it.

Webb may have been in contact with her non-custodial father, James Cumby, and the two may have made plans to meet and leave the state, CCSO deputies said.

Madison Brooke Webb
Madison Brooke Webb(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several power lines were down in the area as storms rolled through East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit across East Tennessee
Jacqueline Nicole Gatch
Missing woman in danger, Knox County sheriff says
Drivers should expect lane closures on several roads in Knoxville as TDOT crews work.
Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the...
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur

Latest News

Construction continues on the plant, part of a $5.6 billion joint project by Ford Motor Co. and...
Ford’s Tenn. plant could make 500K electric pickups a year
Multiple fatalities are being reported in a crash on I-24 west Sunday morning.
Six children die in crash on I-24 in Robertson County
For the first time, Tennessee residents will be able to order an Atlanta Braves license plate.
Atlanta Braves license plates available for Tennessee drivers
Up and down temperatures this week
Temperatures start to fall for the new week with stray rain chances
Falling tree lands on truck narrowly missing couple
Falling tree lands on truck narrowly avoiding couple