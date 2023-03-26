Quiet stretch ahead, slight chance of a shower Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are building overnight and into Monday morning and that could bring us a small chance of a passing shower, mainly in the mountains. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast as well as we sit closer to normal this time of year but thankfully we stay on the drier side of things.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re looking at a milder start to Monday morning as clouds build overnight and that will help to keep most of us in the lower to middle 50s. A stray shower is possible as well, but the higher chances for that will come for the mountains and areas farther to the south. Thankfully sunshine will return for the afternoon as you head off to work and school.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day and into the afternoon we’ll turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The extra cloud cover will keep temperatures a little cooler with highs only in the lower 70s. Winds won’t be much of an issue as they stay out of the west at 5-10 mph with gust close to 15 mph at times. It will be a great day to get outside and do yard-work after work or head out to the park and get some fresh air.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak front pushes through Monday night and into Tuesday, which will help to drop temperatures into the middle 40s for Tuesday morning. It will also keep our highs a bit cooler as we move closer to just slightly below average. It will remain a nice week overall with a quiet stretch of weather to get out and enjoy with signs of warmer weather for late week.

While rain chances remain on the lower end to start the week, we will be watching a cold front moving in Friday and into Saturday giving us a chance of scattered showers and downpours. Enjoy the week ahead and we’ll keep a close watch on the end of the week with the next cold front.

Nice stretch of weather ahead with a mix of sun and clouds (WVLT)

