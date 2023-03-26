Recovery efforts are underway as Mississippi works to rebuild after fatal storm

The tragic scene over in Rolling Fork, Mississippi after a deadly tornado struck the city
The tragic scene over in Rolling Fork, Mississippi after a deadly tornado struck the city
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The day after violent winds, rain, and rubble ripped through parts of the Mississippi Delta causing at least 25 deaths in its 100-mile destruction path, several Mid-South rescue crews were enroute to respond to Friday night’s tornado.

“Everything on the westbound side and eastbound side of US 61 South, going through Rolling Fork, I mean the commercial part of the town is a total loss,” said Stanley Lynom, Coahoma County Fire Department Chief and Coordinator.

Saturday afternoon, a team of over a dozen volunteers from the Coahoma county Search and Rescue, Fire Department, and the Viking Motorcycle club of Clarksdale traveled more than 100 miles to a destroyed Sharkey County.

“From the highway, you could see some residential that were destroyed. Some had the roof open up. Powerlines, I believe every powerline beside that highway was on the ground,” said Lynom.

Among help from State and FEMA resources, the volunteers at the Coahoma Fire Department are providing water and aid to disaster victims and helping wherever they can.

“We need some more food I think. I think food and temporary shelter,” said Lynom.

There’s no timeline for how long Coahoma County crews plan to stay there and assist, but the Mississippi State Task Force will be assisting with rescue efforts throughout the week.

