Temperatures start to fall for the new week with stray rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few stray showers are possible to start to the new week, but our weather pattern looks to be quiet with temperatures falling back to near average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are seeing a few clouds this morning with temperatures ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s, so grab that jacket this morning but you won’t need it this afternoon!

Get outside today! It’s the last above-average day. A stray shower or two is possible along the Foothills and mountains from mid-day to early afternoon. All of us will see that sunshine with highs near 74 degrees. A few more clouds and spotty showers move in tonight with a low near 55 degrees by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more clouds arrive Monday and Tuesday with winds shifting from the west to northwest, bringing in cooler air. We’ll stay in the lower 70s with a stray shower or two Monday, but drop into the lower 60s for Tuesday.

We drop back into the 30s for lows Wednesday and Thursday morning. We’ll go from the lower 60s back to near 70 by the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front brings us scattered rain later Friday into Saturday morning. We are tracking some cooler air behind the front as well.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

