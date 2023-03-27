24 Great Danes seized, owners arrested at breeding mill in Lafayette, authorities say

Animal Rescue Corps says the dogs were crammed into small wire cages in extremely high ammonia levels of over 200 parts per million.
Over 30 animals were seized in a raid on breeding mill in Lafayette.
Over 30 animals were seized in a raid on breeding mill in Lafayette.(Animal Rescue Corps)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, Tenn. (WVLT) - On March 23, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Rescue Corps seized 26 large dogs, one small dog, five cats, and two chinchillas from a property in Macon County, Tennessee, officials said.

The owners of the animals were arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a search of the property revealed the dogs were living in horrible conditions. The dogs were found living in small, filthy wire cages inside a small shed, with even more found in flooded makeshift kennels, Animal Rescue Corps officials said.

Caption

“This is a clear case of animal neglect and abuse with some of the highest ammonia levels we’ve ever measured,” ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. “These breeding mills put profit above the welfare of the animals and it’s the animals who suffer.”

ARC transported all of the animals to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tenn., about 30 minutes east of Nashville, where they are being examined and treated for any health issues, ARC officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several power lines were down in the area as storms rolled through East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit across East Tennessee
Multiple fatalities are being reported in a crash on I-24 west Sunday morning.
Six children die in crash on I-24 in Robertson County
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville.
Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says
Drivers should expect lane closures on several roads in Knoxville as TDOT crews work.
Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the...
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur

Latest News

Caryville native Brandon Card finishes in 16th place in 2023 Bassmaster Classic
‘Dream come true’ | East Tennessee native competes in Bassmaster Classic
Over 30 animals were seized in a raid on breeding mill in Lafayette.
24 Great Danes seized, owners arrested at breeding mill in Lafayette, authorities say
Quiet and pleasant start for our Monday
Quiet stretch ahead, slight chance of a shower Monday
The tragic scene over in Rolling Fork, Mississippi after a deadly tornado struck the city
Recovery efforts are underway as Mississippi works to rebuild after fatal storm