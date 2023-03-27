24 Great Danes seized, owners arrested at breeding mill in Lafayette, authorities say

Lafayette, Tenn. (WVLT) - On March 23, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Rescue Corps seized 26 large dogs, one small dog, five cats, and two chinchillas from a property in Macon County, Tennessee, officials said.

The owners of the animals were arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a search of the property revealed the dogs were living in horrible conditions. The dogs were found living in small, filthy wire cages inside a small shed, with even more found in flooded makeshift kennels, Animal Rescue Corps officials said.

“This is a clear case of animal neglect and abuse with some of the highest ammonia levels we’ve ever measured,” ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. “These breeding mills put profit above the welfare of the animals and it’s the animals who suffer.”

ARC transported all of the animals to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tenn., about 30 minutes east of Nashville, where they are being examined and treated for any health issues, ARC officials said.

