3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say

WSMV4 has crews on the scene working to find out more.
By Daniel Smithson and Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Multiple children and adults are dead, and an investigation is underway after a school shooting in Nashville Monday morning.

Three students and three adults are dead after being shot at Covenant Presbyterian School, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. A 28-year-old Nashville woman entered the school through a side entrance with two assault-style rifles and a handgun police said. Officers arrived and entered the school through the first floor and heard shots coming from the second floor.

MNPD said the responding officers engaged the shooter on the second floor and killed her at 10:27 a.m. Her identity has not been released.

One officer sustained an injury from broken glass, according to MNPD.

“In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote in a tweet Monday afternoon. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals.”

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

A student reunification area has been set up by the Nashville Fire Department at Woodmont Baptist Church, at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard. NFD recommends that parents use this area to meet their students from the school.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and others have offered their support and prayers in response to the shooting.

Tennessee Representative Bob Freeman offered this statement on the shooting:

WSMV4 crews are at the scene and are working to update this story with the latest information.

Check back for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville.
Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the...
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur
Drivers should expect lane closures on several roads in Knoxville as TDOT crews work.
Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend
Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street, officials said.
Knoxville police looking for missing teen

Latest News

Over 75 volunteers came together to build beds for children in the community.
Volunteers build beds for children sleeping on floors
Building beds
Volunteers build beds for children sleeping on floors
Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood nominated for multiple USA Today awards
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some cooler days and frosty mornings.
Stray showers for part of the day with above average temperatures for now