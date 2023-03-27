Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled Monday to host a White House event recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville.
Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the...
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur
Drivers should expect lane closures on several roads in Knoxville as TDOT crews work.
Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend
Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street, officials said.
Knoxville police looking for missing teen

Latest News

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter...
Twitter celebs balk at paying Elon Musk for blue check mark
Bryttan Cain got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday.
8th grade girl with rare cancer surprised with trip to Disney World
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears
An ambulance waits behind the Covenant School following an active shooting incident.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash ‘serious smack’