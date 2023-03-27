Big Ears Music Festival to return Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An eclectic mix of artists will return to Knoxville on March 30 for Big Ears Music Festival.

Over the four day festival, dozens of artists will play nearly 200 shows. Twelve venues across Knoxville will host the concerts including the Tennessee Theater, Knoxville Civic Auditorium and the Bijou Theater.

“We can’t wait for the weekend. We are super excited for everybody to be here and experience what I think is going to be our most amazing festival yet,” said Big Ears’ founder and executive director, Ashley Capps.

Attendance is expected to be up 50% from last year, with approximately 7,500 people to attend the festival each day. “Well, I’ll have to admit that when we launched the festival in 2009, I never imagined that it would have so much traction and resonance with fans,” said Capps.

Nationally recognized by organizations like The New York Times as “one of the world’s greatest music bashes,” Big Ears brings in locals and tourists alike to check out the unique sounds of bands that aren’t afraid to experiment.

Big Ears kicks off March 30 from Jackson Terminal at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

