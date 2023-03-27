Big Ears Music Festival to return Thursday

The festival is expecting its largest audience yet.
An eclectic mix of artists will return to Knoxville on March 30 for Big Ears Music Festival.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An eclectic mix of artists will return to Knoxville on March 30 for Big Ears Music Festival.

Over the four day festival, dozens of artists will play nearly 200 shows. Twelve venues across Knoxville will host the concerts including the Tennessee Theater, Knoxville Civic Auditorium and the Bijou Theater.

“We can’t wait for the weekend. We are super excited for everybody to be here and experience what I think is going to be our most amazing festival yet,” said Big Ears’ founder and executive director, Ashley Capps.

Attendance is expected to be up 50% from last year, with approximately 7,500 people to attend the festival each day. “Well, I’ll have to admit that when we launched the festival in 2009, I never imagined that it would have so much traction and resonance with fans,” said Capps.

Nationally recognized by organizations like The New York Times as “one of the world’s greatest music bashes,” Big Ears brings in locals and tourists alike to check out the unique sounds of bands that aren’t afraid to experiment.

Big Ears kicks off March 30 from Jackson Terminal at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville.
Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the...
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur
Students are led away from a school shooting in Nashville.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Drivers should expect lane closures on several roads in Knoxville as TDOT crews work.
Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend

Latest News

Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County
Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County
Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood nominated for multiple USA Today awards
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Knoxville, Knox County leaders react to Nashville school shooting
An eclectic mix of artists will return to Knoxville on March 30 for Big Ears Music Festival.
Big Ears Music Festival to return Thursday