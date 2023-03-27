Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The center point of I-40 exit 407′s renovation, Buc-ee’s, is hosting a hiring event in Sevierville in April. The gas station chain’s newest location means job openings starting at $17 an hour, up to $20 an hour.

The hiring event is scheduled for April 11 through 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The positions offered are full time and come with medical, dental and vision insurance. Buc-ee’s also offers a 6% 401k match and three weeks of paid time off.

Buc-ee's Hiring Event (Buc-ee's)

The event, which will be hosted at the Sevierville Convention Center, located at 202 Gist Creek Road, is invitation-only. Those interested can apply here.

