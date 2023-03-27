Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event

The center point of I-40 exit 407′s renovation, Buc-ee’s, is hosting a hiring event in Sevierville in April.
Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
The hiring event is scheduled for April 11 through 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The positions offered are full time and come with medical, dental and vision insurance. Buc-ee's also offers a 6% 401k match and three weeks of paid time off.

The hiring event is scheduled for April 11 through 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The positions offered are full time and come with medical, dental and vision insurance. Buc-ee’s also offers a 6% 401k match and three weeks of paid time off.

Buc-ee's Hiring Event
Buc-ee's Hiring Event(Buc-ee's)

The event, which will be hosted at the Sevierville Convention Center, located at 202 Gist Creek Road, is invitation-only. Those interested can apply here.

