Dollywood nominated for multiple USA Today awards

USA Today has nominated Dollywood for seven awards.
Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood Theme Park
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has been nominated for several awards in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice awards.

The nomination list is picked by USA Today’s panel, which includes editors and experts. Readers then vote on the rides, parks and restaurants.

This year’s nominations included:

  • Best Theme Park: Dollywood
  • Best Roller Coaster: Lightning Rod
  • Best Non-Roller Coaster Ride: Smoky Mountain River Rampage
  • Best Theme Park Entertainment: “Dreamland Drive-In” and “Harmonies of the Heart”
  • Best Theme Park Hotel: Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa
  • Best Amusement Park Restaurant: Aunt Granny’s Restaurant
  • Best Outdoor Water Park: Dollywood’s Splash Country

Voting opened on Monday, and anyone interested can vote once a day through the Dollywood website. Voting will close on April 24 at 11:59 a.m.

