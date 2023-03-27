Dollywood nominated for multiple USA Today awards

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has been nominated for several awards in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice awards.

The nomination list is picked by USA Today’s panel, which includes editors and experts. Readers then vote on the rides, parks and restaurants.

This year’s nominations included:

Best Theme Park: Dollywood

Best Roller Coaster: Lightning Rod

Best Non-Roller Coaster Ride: Smoky Mountain River Rampage

Best Theme Park Entertainment: “Dreamland Drive-In” and “Harmonies of the Heart”

Best Theme Park Hotel: Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa

Best Amusement Park Restaurant: Aunt Granny’s Restaurant

Best Outdoor Water Park: Dollywood’s Splash Country

Voting opened on Monday, and anyone interested can vote once a day through the Dollywood website. Voting will close on April 24 at 11:59 a.m.

