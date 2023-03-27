‘Dream come true’ | East Tennessee native competes in Bassmaster Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This story will hook you in.

Sunday was the final day of the Bassmaster Classic, hosted in Knoxville. And, one of the anglers got to compete in his own backyard.

“It’s a blast, it’s a dream come true,” Brandon Card said, a professional angler.

Card grew up in Caryville, Campbell County, and considers Norris Lake to be his home waters.

“If you’re a fisherman, you dream about fishing in the Bassmaster Classic,” Card said. “But fishing in the Classic in your hometown, it’s pretty amazing.”

Card said he had family members and friends from high school cheering him on all weekend, and said fishing in familiar territory gave him a little bit of an advantage.

Card finished in 16th place, and caught 11 fish for a total of 28 pounds and 15 ounces.

Card’s fans weren’t the only people reeling from the tournament. Thousands of people packed Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday afternoon for the final weigh-in.

The crowd size impressed out of state fishermen too. In fact, Bassmaster announced on Instagram that Knoxville set a new attendance record with a whopping 163,914 spectators to the event.

“The atmosphere here is just crazy, it’s bonkers,” Devon Banks said, a professional angler from Michigan. “This is what it’s all about. We work so hard to get to this level, and then you see why.”

The overall experience was a memorable one, and one the 12-year pro wants to do again.

“Knoxville has been an excellent host to the Bassmaster Classic. Can’t wait to come back,” Card said.

Jeff Gustafson won the Bassmaster Classic. The Canadian caught 12 fish for a total of 42 pounds and seven ounces. He’s the first Canadian to win the Classic.

