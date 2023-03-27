Frosty cold nights and cooler days ahead

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front to arrive by the end of the week.
Chilly nights ahead
Chilly nights ahead(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More clouds arrive by Tuesday morning with slightly cooler temperatures. We are also tracking some frosty nights ahead, so don’t put away the thicker coat yet!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Winds continue to shift from the north filtering in cooler air and clouds tonight. We’ll drop to around 45 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday starts out with clouds but we should see more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs are cooler, but seasonable for this time of year at 63 degrees. We will have a chilly northwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 mph. A few stray mountaintop showers are possible, especially by the evening. With temperatures getting even colder overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, some light mountaintop snow showers are possible!

LOOKING AHEAD

We are waking up Wednesday and Thursday morning to temperatures in the mid-30s. Frost is possible, so cover your plants! Highs will be near 63 on Wednesday and 67 by Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine both days.

Another line of rain and storms arrive later Friday to Saturday as our next cold front arrives. Gusty storms are possible overnight into Saturday morning.

Temperatures warm back up into the lower 70s ahead of the cold front. In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures will fall back into the 60s over the weekend.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

