Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding a suspect

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in a Facebook post on Monday to find the owner of a silver single cab dodge ram pickup truck.

The truck was involved in the theft of a golf cart from Anchors Down Campground on highway 139, JCSO said. The stolen cart was red with black and red seat covers and flashing lights underneath the cart at the time it was stolen.

Officers asked that if anyone has information about the truck or the missing golf cart, to call the detective in charge at 865-471-6000 extension 1105.

Jefferson County theft suspect vehicle. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

