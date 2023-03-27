Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding a suspect

A silver truck was seen to be involved in a theft in Jefferson County, officers say.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in a Facebook post on Monday to find the owner of a silver single cab dodge ram pickup truck.

The truck was involved in the theft of a golf cart from Anchors Down Campground on highway 139, JCSO said. The stolen cart was red with black and red seat covers and flashing lights underneath the cart at the time it was stolen.

Officers asked that if anyone has information about the truck or the missing golf cart, to call the detective in charge at 865-471-6000 extension 1105.

Jefferson County theft suspect vehicle.
Jefferson County theft suspect vehicle.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville.
Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the...
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Drivers should expect lane closures on several roads in Knoxville as TDOT crews work.
Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend

Latest News

Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle to host community vigil in place of concert tonight, singer says
The festival is expecting its largest audience yet.
Big Ears Music Festival to return Thursday
Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County
Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County
Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood nominated for multiple USA Today awards