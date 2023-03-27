Kentucky For Kentucky’s ‘Cocaine Bear’ ‘officiates’ wedding

Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall is already unique, but Monday’s event took the wedding cake.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The stuffed animal known as “Pablo Escobear,” the one that prompted the movie, is officiating weddings.

Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall is already unique, but Monday’s event took the wedding cake.

The idea came from an article Kentucky for Kentucky owner Griffin VanMeter did with roadside America. He was asked about different things visitors can do with Escobear, and weddings came up in the conversation.

“So that line is what started it, so after that, we’ve been flooded with a lot of people saying I’m interested in getting married by cocaine bear, and we said, well, come on down,” said VanMeter.

Armondo and Alexandra Elizondo are fans of the movie and made the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pikeville to Lexington to get hitched.

“Yeah, it was memorable. Something to note not anybody else has done it; wanted to have a memorable wedding,” Armondo said.

The owner of Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall says there’s a waiting list of 75 people that want to get married by Pablo Escobear.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Beaver toys
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event
Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County
Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

Trial Begins In Teen Murder
The Dogwood trails will open on Saturday just in time for spring.
Dogwood Trails to open Saturday
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more warmth to storms to end the week.
Cooler with stray showers today, then some frosty cold mornings
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Lauren Daigle
Christian singer Lauren Daigle holds community vigil in place of concert