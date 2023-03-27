Knoxville, Knox County leaders react to Nashville school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville and East Tennessee leaders reacted after news broke about a school shooting in Nashville, the first mass school shooting the area has seen.

Monday, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said, the 28-year-old shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, entered Covenant Presbyterian School with two assault-style rifles and a handgun. The shooter opened fire, killing three children and three adults, MNPD said.

Those victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he was heartbroken to hear the news.

I am heartbroken to hear about the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Children are among the victims. Thank you to the first responders who are on the scene. My prayers are with the victims, the survivors, and their loved ones.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the shooting was gut-wrenching, and called for action to prevent similar incidents.

This news is just gut-wrenching. My heart goes out to everyone in the Nashville area following today's shooting. We don’t have to live this way. Hug your children, but then let’s adopt common sense gun safety measures to help prevent these tragedies.

The Knoxville Police Department and Tazewell Police Department released their own statements, giving thanks to the officers who responded.

Today, our thoughts are with the victims, their family, friends, fellow students and staff, and everyone else impacted by the senseless tragedy that happened this morning at The Covenant School in Nashville. Thank you to the members of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department who without hesitation risked their lives to save others.

We are absolutely heartbroken over the school shooting today in Nashville and the loss of life. Our prayers go out to the families and students and first responders who are working this tragedy. A huge thank you to Nashville-Metro Police for their swift response to end this horrific incident quickly.

Those officers responded to the school and engaged the shooter, who was pronounced dead at the scene, within 14 minutes of receiving the call, MNPD officials said.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office officials spoke on the shooting, saying “Prayers for first responders and families in Nashville.”

