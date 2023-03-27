Lauren Daigle to host community vigil in place of concert tonight, singer says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an Instagram post following the tragic shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Lauren Daigle said she would be postponing her concert in favor of a community vigil for the victims.

Today’s shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community and all of those impacted. I’m going to postpone my performance tonight, and in its place, host a community-wide Prayer Vigil. To everyone who was planning to come out, please continue to come join us as we share in a time of prayer and worship to honor the victims and everyone in need. To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us. The doors are open for all. Same location. Same time.

Daigle was set to play at Marathon Music Works in Nashville Monday evening, however the singer said she was cancelling her show so that she could provide a safe place for the community to mourn.

This decision follows a shooting that left six people dead, three of whom were children. No motive has been released for the shooting as of writing.

