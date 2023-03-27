At least one person hurt in I-75 crash, Loudon Co. officials say

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol officials responded to a crash involving a truck and a trailer Monday, LCSO officials said.

The crash happened on I-75 South near Lenoir City at MM81, officials said. At least one person was hurt in the crash, and one lane of the interstate was shut down.

