At least one person hurt in I-75 crash, Loudon Co. officials say
At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-75 Monday.
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol officials responded to a crash involving a truck and a trailer Monday, LCSO officials said.
The crash happened on I-75 South near Lenoir City at MM81, officials said. At least one person was hurt in the crash, and one lane of the interstate was shut down.
