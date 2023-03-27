At least one person hurt in I-75 crash, Loudon Co. officials say

At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-75 Monday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol officials responded to a crash involving a truck and a trailer Monday, LCSO officials said.

The crash happened on I-75 South near Lenoir City at MM81, officials said. At least one person was hurt in the crash, and one lane of the interstate was shut down.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

