Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Spicy Garlic Naan Bread
Take a look at this spin on traditional Naan bread with this recipe!
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Spicy Garlic Naan Recipe
Servings: 4 Naan Breads
Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp instant yeast (or rapid rise)
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 cup plain, whole milk yogurt (not Greek)
- 1 tbsp water
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp chili flake
- Parsley to garnish
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, instant yeast, kosher salt, and brown sugar. Add yogurt and mix until a dough forms. If it’s too dry add a tablespoon of water at a time until you have a slightly sticky, somewhat shaggy, but cohesive ball of dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in size – roughly an hour (but could be sooner).
- Divide the dough into four pieces and roll each portion out, on a well-floured surface, to a rough 9-inch circle. Keep rolled out dough separated by pieces of parchment paper while you finish the rest of the dough.
- Place a large skillet (cast iron or stainless-steel work best) over medium high heat. Heat one teaspoon of oil until it shimmers but doesn’t smoke. Lay one dough round in the pan and immediately cover with a tight-fitting lid (or a large rimmed baking sheet). Cook covered for two minutes. Remove lid and flip naan. Cook the second side, uncovered, until it is spotty brown. Wrap cooked naan in a clean kitchen towel to keep warm while you repeat the process with the rest of the dough.
- When all the naan has been cooked, wipe out the skillet with a paper towel and return to medium heat. Melt the butter and add the garlic, kosher salt, and chili flake. Sauté until garlic is light golden in color. Remove from heat. Spoon spicy garlic butter directly onto warm naan and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.
