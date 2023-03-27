Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Spicy Garlic Naan Bread

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Take a look at this spin on a traditional Naan bread with this recipe!

Spicy Garlic Naan Recipe

Servings: 4 Naan Breads

Ingredients

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, instant yeast, kosher salt, and brown sugar. Add yogurt and mix until a dough forms. If it’s too dry add a tablespoon of water at a time until you have a slightly sticky, somewhat shaggy, but cohesive ball of dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in size – roughly an hour (but could be sooner).

Divide the dough into four pieces and roll each portion out, on a well-floured surface, to a rough 9-inch circle. Keep rolled out dough separated by pieces of parchment paper while you finish the rest of the dough.

Place a large skillet (cast iron or stainless-steel work best) over medium high heat. Heat one teaspoon of oil until it shimmers but doesn’t smoke. Lay one dough round in the pan and immediately cover with a tight-fitting lid (or a large rimmed baking sheet). Cook covered for two minutes. Remove lid and flip naan. Cook the second side, uncovered, until it is spotty brown. Wrap cooked naan in a clean kitchen towel to keep warm while you repeat the process with the rest of the dough.