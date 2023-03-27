MNPD: 3 students, shooter dead after shooting at Covenant School

WSMV4 has crews on the scene working to find out more.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Three students and the shooter are dead, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A student reunification is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

Few details are available. WSMV4 is working to find out more.

Check back for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville.
Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the...
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur
Drivers should expect lane closures on several roads in Knoxville as TDOT crews work.
Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend
Alexis Franklin, 16, was last seen leaving 3227 Division Street, officials said.
Knoxville police looking for missing teen

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some cooler days and frosty mornings.
Stray showers for part of the day with above average temperatures for now
Madisonville firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Oak Grove Road at...
Madisonville house total loss after fire
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
Teen brought two musket rifles to University of Tennessee dorm, police say