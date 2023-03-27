MNPD: 3 students, shooter dead after shooting at Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Three students and the shooter are dead, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A student reunification is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

