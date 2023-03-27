Nashville school shooting suspect was former student, police say

Police Chief John Drake confirmed the 28-year-old suspect was a former student at the school.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 28-year-old woman who shot and killed three children and three adults at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville on Monday morning was a former student at the school, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Metro Police Chief John Drake confirmed Monday afternoon investigators had identified the former Covenant Presbyterian School student and her address.

Police said the woman, Audrey Hale, entered Covenant Presbyterian School through a side entrance with two assault-style rifles and a handgun. Officers arrived and entered the school at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard through the first floor and heard shots coming from the second floor. MNPD said the responding officers engaged Hale on the second floor and killed her at 10:27 a.m.

MNPD said Hale had a manifesto with a plan and drawing. Police said they also found a detailed map that showed entry points into the Covenant School.

Police said this was a targeted attack.

Metro Police have said a 28-year-old woman was the shooter at the Covenant School on Monday morning.

One officer sustained an injury from broken glass, according to MNPD. The investigation remains ongoing.

