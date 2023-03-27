Stray showers for part of the day with above average temperatures for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are in and out for the first couple of days to start the week, bringing stray showers but also bringing temperatures back down for several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are dipping into the 40s at the Tennessee, Kentucky line and mid 50s in the Valley, hinting at the cooler air on the way. Clouds are drifting through, bringing a few showers.

From partly cloudy to mostly sunny, it’s still a nice, warm Monday afternoon. We are “cooler” than the weekend’s mid to upper 70s, but still warmer than average at 71 degrees today. There is a good breeze at times, with a westerly wind 5 to 15 mph.

Clouds increase again tonight, with a low of 45 degrees and a chilly breeze out of the north 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak front pushes through Tuesday, which helps to create a couple of showers throughout the day. It will change to stray snow at the tops of the Smokies by Tuesday evening! This also brings us back to around “normal” at 63 degrees, but the chilly northwesterly breeze is 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night are in the mid 30s, so frost is possible if you have some plants that you are concerned about.

Temperatures tick back up Thursday to Friday afternoons, ahead of another line of rain and storms aimed at Friday night in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

