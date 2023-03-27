Teen brought two musket rifles to University of Tennessee dorm, police say

Brandon David, 19, could be seen on surveillance video carrying the guns in the lobby, according to a police report.
Brandon Dowd
Brandon Dowd(JIMS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was arrested on Saturday after bringing two musket rifles into a University of Tennessee dorm, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers were dispatched to Laurel Hall where they spoke with hall staff. Staff members told officers that they saw a man, later identified as Brandon Dowd, 19, reportedly walking into the hall with what looked like a musket.

Officers spoke with Dowd in the lobby of the hall after identifying him through video surveillance. The report said officers asked where the musket was, and Dowd said it was in his room on the tenth floor.

Officers found two musket rifles, black powder, primers and two bayonets.

Bowd was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

