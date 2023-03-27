Trial for teens accused of killing Austin-East student begins Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The trial for Deondre Davis, 17, and Rashan Jordan, 15, is set to begin on Monday.

The two teens are being tried as adults in the murder of 16-year-old Austin-East Magnet High School student Stanley Freeman Jr.

Freeman Jr. was shot and killed on Feb. 12, 2021. According to the Knoxville Police Department, Jordan and Davis fired several shots near Tarleton Avenue, one of which struck Freeman Jr. in his car as he was leaving the school. He then crashed his car and was pronounced dead.

In a hearing on Feb. 25, 2022, Judge Tim Irwin ruled that Jordan and Davis would be tried as adults as the acts were too violent to be tried in juvenile court.

Previous Coverage: 15-year-old to be tried as adult in murder of Austin-East student

Irwin said the murder was planned and organized, describing the alleged murderers as “soldiers on a mission.”

Jordan and Davis’ lawyers filed to have the trial postponed but the judge denied the request.

Jury selection begins on Monday.

