Volunteers build beds for children sleeping on floors

Over 75 volunteers came together to build beds for children in the community.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 75 volunteers came together at the Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School on Sunday to build beds for children in the community to help get them off the floor.

SEKJDS partnered with Sleep In Heavenly Peace to help build the beds. The school raised enough money to sponsor a dozen beds, and the students raised some of the money by selling bread that they made themselves.

Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm said that helping the children and seeing the volunteers is the most important part for him.

“With all the turmoil going on in the world, sometimes we are stuck inside a box that is made of a mirror, and we only see ourselves, and we have to just graduate some of the silver on the mirror so that it’s a clear glass to see what’s going on outside of our little box,” Wilhelm said. “Look at the other and see what others need, and that’s what we’re teaching the kids,” Wilhelm said.

