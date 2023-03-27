Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County

LENIOR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a multi-county police chase on Monday morning, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over a grey Nissan Titan in Knox County, but LCSO officials said the driver fled into Loudon County. LCSO deputies and THP troopers were eventually able to stop the car, officials said.

“Deputy Shane Gaumer successfully used spike strips to immobilize the vehicle. Once the vehicle was stopped the driver fled on foot but was taken into custody by Deputy Michael Stanley after a foot pursuit,” LCSO said.

The driver, Stacy Parker, of Georgia, is being investigated by the THP.

