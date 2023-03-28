Campbell County man admits to mail theft, deputies say

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On March 27, Campbell County Sherriff’s Office officials announced the arrest of a LaFollette man following a search of his home revealing hundreds of pieces of mail that were believed to be stolen from various addresses within the county.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints of mail theft on Monday, leading deputies to locate a vehicle involved in the thefts, deputies said.

Deputies then questioned Patrick Scott Leach of LaFollette. They said he admitted that he opened around 30 mailboxes from various addresses in the Davis Chapel, Carr Wynn, Coolidge, and Back Valley Road communities, deputies said.

Deputies then searched Leach’s home, where they found hundreds of pieces of mail, officials said.

No charges have been announced as of writing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.