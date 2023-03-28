Campbell County man admits to mail theft, deputies say

A LaFollette man was taken into custody following multiple reports of mail theft in the area.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On March 27, Campbell County Sherriff’s Office officials announced the arrest of a LaFollette man following a search of his home revealing hundreds of pieces of mail that were believed to be stolen from various addresses within the county.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints of mail theft on Monday, leading deputies to locate a vehicle involved in the thefts, deputies said.

Deputies then questioned Patrick Scott Leach of LaFollette. They said he admitted that he opened around 30 mailboxes from various addresses in the Davis Chapel, Carr Wynn, Coolidge, and Back Valley Road communities, deputies said.

Deputies then searched Leach’s home, where they found hundreds of pieces of mail, officials said.

No charges have been announced as of writing.

