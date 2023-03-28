Cooler days and some frosty cold mornings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and cooler air move in today, with stray showers. If you have some plants you’re concerned about, we have a couple of frosty cold nights this week. We’ll warm back up to end the week, ahead of more storms.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A cooler breeze out of the north adds to the cooler feel to this morning, with an overcast start and stray rain showers. We’re starting the day with more 40s spreading out.

From cloudy to partly cloudy, we see a little more sunshine for your afternoon hours. This still comes with stray rain showers throughout the day. Highs are cooler, but seasonable for this time of year, at 63 degrees. The wind, and at times a lack of sunshine, make it feel cooler with chilly northwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 mph. A few stray mountaintop showers are possible this evening.

Clouds are clearing and winds decrease tonight, setting up frost to develop with a low of 35 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is also in the low 60s, but at least it’s sunny and the cool breeze is lighter.

Thursday morning is also in the mid 30s, with areas of frost but the afternoon is a little warmer at 67 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, another line of rain and storms arrives late Friday, after a high of 73 degrees. Gusts increase to around 40 mph with that line of storms, and we’re monitoring for some stronger storms and ongoing gusty winds into Saturday. Temperatures briefly dip back to the 30s Sunday morning and 60s Sunday afternoon, but warm back up next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.