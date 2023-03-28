Deck collapse in North Knoxville leaves one injured, KFD says

The collapsing deck trapped one person, resulting in injuries.
Deck collapse in North Knoxville leaves one injured, KFD says
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a collapsed deck Monday, that left one injured, KFD officials said.

KFD officials said the person was trapped after the collapse, but firefighters were able to remove the injured person safely. The person was then transferred to a hospital via ambulance.

Collapsed North Knoxville Deck
Collapsed North Knoxville Deck(KFD)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
The 12-year-old girl was last seen on foot in Crossville.
Missing Cumberland Co. girl found safe, sheriff says
Gatlinburg offers two free parking areas where you can board a free trolley. One is at the...
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur
Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County
Woman arrested after police chase in Loudon County

Latest News

The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Knox County Schools
KCS employee placed on administrative leave for using racial slurs in classroom
Metro Police release video of school shooter
Metro Police release video of school shooting
Chilly nights ahead
Frosty cold nights and cooler days ahead