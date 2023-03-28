Deck collapse in North Knoxville leaves one injured, KFD says
The collapsing deck trapped one person, resulting in injuries.
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a collapsed deck Monday, that left one injured, KFD officials said.
KFD officials said the person was trapped after the collapse, but firefighters were able to remove the injured person safely. The person was then transferred to a hospital via ambulance.
