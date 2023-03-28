Dogwood Trails to open Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dogwood trails will open on Saturday, just in time for spring.

The Dogwood trails are gardens and camera sites that are opened to the public from April 1 through 30. There are over 90 miles of trails that visitors can walk, drive or bike.

Pink lines around 13 neighborhoods direct visitors through each trail lined with dogwood trees.

In honor of the Dogwood Arts celebrating 68 years of its Trails and Gardens program, officials will open the trails with a ribbon-cutting celebration on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Historic Gibbs Drive in Fountain City.

The ribbon-cutting will start at 5:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks, flower and plant vendors and various activities for kids to enjoy.

